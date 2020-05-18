Katrina Kaif’s Best Scenes From Prakash Jha's Award Winning 'Rajneeti'

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Since then, Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite long. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger.

In 2010, Katrina Kaif played a part in the lead cast of Prakash Jha’s Rajneeti. The movie also cast Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an American-educated scion of a powerful Indian family returns to the subcontinent, and his first taste of power starts him down a corrupt path. All the actors in the movie, especially Katrina Kaif, received much appreciation for her performance in Rajneeti. Here are Katrina Kaif’s best scenes from Rajneeti. Read ahead-

Katrina Kaif’s best scenes from Rajneeti

Ranbir Kapoor rejects Katrina Kaif

In the movie, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are childhood friends whose families belong from the world of politics. As soon as Ranbir Kapoor returns from America after finishing his studies, Katrina Kaif who has been in love with him since childhood proposes him for marriage. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, doesn’t reciprocate to her feelings and rejects the proposal.

Katrina Kaif confronts Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, along with his uncle, conspires and plan Katrina Kaif’s marriage with Arjun Rampal. After getting married to Arjun, Katrina Kaif catches Ranbir Kapoor red-handed with his girlfriend, who is an American. She confronts him and begs him not to use his girlfriend, as he used her because his girlfriend might not be able to handle the pain and the trauma.

Katrina Kaif’s emotional speech to the public

After the murder of husband, Arjun Rampal, by an opposite political party, Katrina Kaif herself takes charge of her party and becomes the minister. In this scene, Katrina Kaif is seen addressing the nation. She motivates the people to not stay quiet and get dragged into politics and corruption, but instead speak up against the wrongdoings of the opposition political party.

