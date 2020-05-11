Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Katrina Kaif Looked Like A Queen Posing In Front Of Taj Mahal

Katrina Kaif made her debut with the movie Boom. The actor gained major recognition with her performances in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia? and Namastey London. The actor developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Ek Tha Tiger. Recently, a throwback picture of the actor is going viral on the internet and her fans can't stop complimenting this beauty.

Katrina Kaif's throwback picture

The throwback picture takes us back to the movie sets of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. In this picture, Katrina Kaif is seen posing in front of the Taj Mahal. The actor is striking a pose while holding grapes in her hand. Katrina Kaif is seen all glammed up in salwar suit with an embroidered hat. Her look is completed with chunky diamond-studded jewellery and a black sunglass. The actor sported this look in one of the songs of Mere Brother KI Dulhan and she looked extremely gorgeous. The picture is widely shared on her fan pages as fans can’t stop swooning over this ravishing beauty.

Actor Katrina Kaif is also keeping her fans updated about her day to day activities amid the lockdown. Her Instagram posts show that the actor is doing all the household chores like cleaning, cooking by herself since there is no house help. Katrina Kaif's videos are not only entertaining fans but are also motivating them to do the same.

On April 28, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself chopping some cheese in her kitchen. Her cute smile in the picture captured everyone's attention. Katrina Kaif captioned the video with "Tuesday = 🥘+👩🏽‍💻@🏠". In the video, the Bharat actor is dressed in a comfortable dungaree paired with a white top. She is also keeping her fans updated with her no-makeup looks and goofy selfies.

