Keerthy Suresh No Longer Part Of Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Maidaan'?

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh, who was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma's Maidaan, has reportedly opted out of the film. According to a media report, the 27-year-old actor did not want to age on screen after her last film, Mahanati, that had Suresh playing the role of yesteryear actor Savitri.

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, would have had Keerthy age on-screen, which made her uncomfortable. After a serious discussion with producer Boney Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh reportedly decided to opt-out of the film.

All you need to know about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

Early last year, Amit Sharma announced his second directorial with Ajay Devgn. Shortly after the announcement, the movie's title was revealed. The movie titled Maidaan is based on the real life of former football coach and manager of Indian National Football team Syed Abdul Rahim.

While Ajay Devgn was supposed to reprise the role of Rahim, Keerthy was signed on to play his wife in Maidaan. However, with Keerthy's exit, the movie seems to be stalled without a leading lady.

On the professional front, Keerthy, who recently won the National Award for her role in Nag Aswin's Mahanati, has a slew of movies in her kitty. According to reports, Keerthy's first release for 2020 will be Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The historic drama starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead has an ensemble cast consisting of Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshini, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, among others.

Touted to be the most expensive Malayalam movie, Marakkar will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020. Besides the multi-lingual, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies up the marquee.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Keerthy Suresh Instagram)

