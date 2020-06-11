Keerthy Suresh Shares Interesting BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Penguin'

Due to the coronavirus crisis, several films that were scheduled to have a theatrical release have now moved on to digital streaming platforms. The latest film to join the bandwagon of getting an OTT release is the Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin. After sharing the teaser from the film, the actor recently released several BTS pictures from the sets of Penguin.

Keerthy Suresh shares BTS pictures

Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Penguin. She took to her social media recently to share several BTS pictures back from the shooting days of the film. In one of the pictures, Keerthy Suresh can be seen carefully listening to her director Eshavar Karthic. In another BTS picture shared, Keerthy Suresh is seen giving her inputs to the team behind the camera. The picture also starred DOP from Penguin, Karthik Palani.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Penguin is the latest in a series of films to get a digital release. The film will be released on Amazon Prime in the Telugu and Tamil languages on June 19, 2020. The film also marks the directorial debut of Eshavar Karthic in the industry.

While sharing her first look from Penguin, Keerthy Suresh said that the film is very close to her heart. She further added, “A very special journey that I can’t wait for you all to experience”. Several fans of the actor are excited to see Keethy Suresh back on the screen in a full-fledged role after almost a year.

Apart from Penguin, Keerthy Suresh has an interesting lineup of projects ahead of her. She will also be a part of the highly anticipated Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth. Keerthy Suresh will also be a part of Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. It is reportedly one of the most expensive films to be made in the Malayalam film industry until now.

Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in the Narendra Nath-directed Miss India alongside Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra and Kamal Kamaraju. She will also be a part of Nagesh Kukunoor’s Telugu sports film Good Luck Sakhi. Keerthy Suresh will also be seen opposite Nithiin in the Venky Atluri-directed Rang De.

