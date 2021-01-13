Keerthy Suresh Shares Pawdorable Throwback Pics With Her 'posing Partners'; See

Keerthy Suresh recently shared a pawdorable picture with her posing partners. On January 12, the southern superstar took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of images. In one of these pics, one can spot Keerthy Suresh's adorable four-legged friends posing with her. Sharing these pictures on social media, the star wrote, "Swipe to see my posing partners". Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post.

Keerthy Suresh shares pics with her 'posing partners'

Image credit - Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

In the above embedded Instagram picture, Keerthy Suresh can be seen posing with her lovely dogs, Arjun and Nyke. The black and white furry Shitzu is Keerthy Suresh's dog, Nyke, while the latter is Nyke's brother, a Labrador Retriever, Arjun. In this Instagram picture, Keerthy Suresh stunned in a plain white dress. The flared outfit was sported with a pair of nude coloured wedges. As seen in the caption, the actor also shared that these were throwback pictures from 2020.

Keerthy Suresh's throwback pictures

In this Instagram post, Keerthy Suresh shared six pictures of her, from which two features her posing partners, Nyke and Arjun. Here, she stunned in a white netted outfit. The long dress had slit design. Keerthy Suresh accesriosed her outfit of the night with a pair of loop earrings and nude shade wedges. She also sported the attire with a white sling bag. For glam, Keerthy Suresh opted for nude make up look, she applied brown shade lip colour. The actor's curly hair was kept open.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Keerthy Suresh commented on her photos. One of the users wrote, "Cuteness overload", while another added, "White beauty Queen". Fans also commented saying they missed Keerthy's dog, Arjun. A fan commented, "Hey Arjun how long I saw you". Another user commented on Keerthy Suresh's photos, "This posing partner too good". Keerthy's post gained more than 500k likes on Instagram. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

