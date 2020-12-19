Keerthy Suresh Shares Photos From Friend's Wedding, Says 'congrats To My Partner In Crime'

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram recently and shared a series of photos with her college buddies, from the wedding venue of one of her friends. Keerthy Suresh's photos are loved by her fans and followers and she stays quite active on the social networking site as well. Read on to know about her latest post which will make you miss your college friends.

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post

The Rang De actor shared a series of photos on Instagram which featured her college friends. Keerthy recently attended a college friend's wedding and shared glimpses of the same with her fans and followers. The Penguin actor wore an elegant pink Banarasi saree and completed the look with a pair of silver earrings. She left her long hair open and kept them neatly parted in the middle.

Keerthy Suresh also posted pictures of the newly-wed couple, where the bride is wearing a heavy red lehenga and the groom has donned a formal suit. She shared seven pictures from the marriage function, where she was having a fun time with her college friends. Her caption read, "Congratulations to my partner in crime @salonibermecha and @parthgolecha ðŸ¤— So excited to see you start a new journey â¤ï¸ In a @bhargavikunam outfit, jewelry designed by @mykreshya, styled by @shravyavarma". You can see her post here.

Keerthy has around 7.2 million followers on Instagram and her latest post received 360k likes within 2 hours of posting. Fans and followers bombarded her comments section with compliments for her look and even wished the newly-wed couple. While one fan wrote, "How gorgeous", another one commented saying that she is the definition of beauty. You can see some of the comments here.

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram pictures range from travel photos to glimpses of her photoshoots and film costumes. The actor was recently in Dubai for a vacation and posted a few photos from there as well. In one of the photos, she is posing with her shopping bags. In the other images, she and her friends can be seen wearing the same t-shirts as well. They have all donned a graphic t-shirt with the picture of a telephone printed on it. You can see those pictures here.

Image Credits: Keerthy Suresh Official Instagram Account

