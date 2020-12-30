Keerthy Suresh Shares A Video With Birds From Her Spain Trip, Here's What Fans Said

Keerthy Suresh is quite active on social media as she frequently posts updates from her vacations and daily life. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from one of her memorable moments from her trip to Spain and recently treated her fans to an interesting Instagram Boomerang. This throwback video was accompanied by a number of birds. See what the actor posted and how did the fans react to this post here.

When Keerthy Suresh had a throwback moment from her Spain holiday

Keerthy Suresh has gained a number of fans by her performances and these fans never miss a chance to compliment the actor on every post of her. Keerthy Suresh's Instagram is recently filled with a number of holiday posts. She recently posted a short video in which was seen feeding some pigeons in the background.

Keerthy Suresh wore a purple floral printed dress in the video. As the birds flew away from the actor moved in reflex as well. She recalled the moment in the video in the caption. She told her fans that this was the moment when her skirt decided to fly with the birds. One can see the actor trying to manage her dress as well as the feed in the video. She called this the love attack in her hashtags. See the video here.

How did the netizens react to this post?

After the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actor posted this video fans flooded the comments section with lots of compliments and emojis. The video crossed over 7.5 lakh views within two hours. There were more than 1 thousand comments on the post. One fan even called Keerthy Suresh Thalaivi in the comments section. Another fan said that he misses Keerthy Suresh's videos on her Instagram. See the reactions here.

On the work front according to IMDb some of the upcoming Keerthy Suresh's movies include Saani Kaayidham which is all set to release in 2021. While Rang De, Good Luck Sakhi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Annaatthe have begun their pre-production process. She is popularly known for her role in the 2018 film Mahanthi in which she played the role of Savitri.

