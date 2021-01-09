Keerthy Suresh Winds Up Her First Shoot Of 2021 With Pet Dog Nyke; Shares Glimpses

On Saturday afternoon, January 9, actor Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her first shoot in 2021. To make it special, she teamed up with her pet dog, Nyke. "My first shoot for 2021 done right," wrote the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actor. In the videos, Nyke could be seen jumping around with Keerthy. In another boomerang, she was helping Nyke to stand up on his feet. Keerthy's team also posed for selfies with the dog.

As soon as Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Wow looking so cool in Korean outfit," whereas another fan penned, "Already watched. Although you're too much cute." Take a look at her post.

The Mahanati actor was holidaying in Spain and she also celebrated the New Year out there. She shared a bunch of photos from her vacation that garnered massive love from fans. In one of the posts, she was posing at a destination from where the sunset could be clearly seen. Sharing the portrait, she wrote, "A scene to save in my memory forever." Not only this but she also fed the birds and opted for a boat ride in Spain. Keerthy jetted off with her friends and family. "Welcome, 2021. May you shine wealth, health and prosperity on everyone," she penned on New Year's Eve.

Keerthy Suresh's movies

On the work front, the actor has a couple of movies lined up in the kitty. She will be seen in the upcoming outing titled Good Luck Sakhi, which will be written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Recently, she unveiled the teaser of her much-anticipated movie, Rang De, co-starring Nithiin. The movie is all set to release on March 26, 2021.

The film is presented by PDV Prasad under the banner of Bithara Entertainments. Apart from this, she will be seen in Parasuram's directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, alongside Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, Mahesh will be seen playing a dual role in the film.

