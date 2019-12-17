Kendall Jenner Sports Lips Similar To Kylie Jenner In Insta Post, Did She Use Lip Fillers?

Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram and posted a video of herself in which she sported a red lip look. But this video led fans to speculate that she got lip fillers like sister Kylie Jenner. Read on to know more about this story.

Has Kendall Jenner got lip fillers too?

Kendall Jenner is currently the highest-paid model in the world. Just like her other family members, Kendall also enjoys the attention of 120 million followers on her Instagram. So it is natural that any post that the elder Jenner sister makes is bound to catch all the headlines. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently took to Instagram and posted a video of herself.

In this video, Kendall Jenner is sporting a red lip wand has donned a white full-sleeved top. The supermodel captioned this video with “I’m sleepy”. Kendall Jenner’s elder sister Kim Kardashian West commented on the caption by stating, “The most beautiful girl in the world.” But what shocked the fans who watched the video was the size of Kendall’s lips. Kendall Jenner’s lips looked much bigger than they normally are. They looked similar to those of Kylie Jenner. But no, it appears that she did not get lip fillers it is just plain makeup and Kendall has overlined her lips. Watch the video here.

Apart from creating a social media stir because of her posts, Kendall Jenner also creates major headlines due to her personal life. Recently, Kendall Jenner was seen attending a basketball game. The match was Philadelphia 76ers game and Kendall's ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, is part of this team. The supermodel was seen hanging out with Ben’s friends during and after the match. Fans present at the match couldn’t help but snap pictures of Kendall at the game. This appearance by Kendall at the basketball game has once again given fuel to the rumours of her and Ben Simmons getting back together.

