'Torbaaz' Review: Sanjay Dutt's Film About Cricket & Refugee Camp Kids Is 'heart-warming'

Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev-starrer Torbaaz has been directed by Girish Malik. The movie is produced by Girish Malik, Rahul Mittra, Raju Chadha and Puneet Singh. The film was released today on December 11 on the OTT platform called Netflix. The trailer of the movie promises a good mix of cricket with refugee camp children, a concept which has not been experimented yet in a Hindi movie. Sanjay Dutt's fans would love to see their favourite actor on screen in an eccentric movie titled Torbaaz. Read on for a detailed review on Torbaaz.

ALSO READ| Madhuri Dixit Recalls 'memorable Songs' From Iconic Film 'Thanedar' As It Clocks 30 Years

'Torbaaz' review

Torbaaz plot showcases the story of a man who takes to the path of becoming training cricket to young children after he suffers a personal loss himself. For people who liked the Neeraj Pandey movie A Wednesday, would love this film, as Torbaaz showcases how a person tries to take action after suffering through a corrupt environment around him.

In Torbaaz, we see Sanjay Dutt as a cricket coach, who is determined to put the young kids through cricket training, so that they could acquire skills of sportsmanship and do something better in their future, apart from being refugee camp kids, who are usually subjected to terrorism at a younger age and end up being a part of it later.

The movie touches the brittle concept of a suicide bombing using young kids in the terrorism affected areas in Afghanistan. Sanjay Dutt's character tries to teach the sport of cricket to these young kids from refugee camps in Afghanistan while he himself is subjected under the radar of terrorist clans who try and stop him as his intentions to train kids to hinder his plans to use the kids as suicide bombers. The director has attempted a brave concept on the screen which has never been tried in Bollywood.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt Joins Green India Challenge With TRS MP As He Shoots 'KGF 2' In Hyderabad

Torbaaz cast includes actors like Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, Priyanka Verma, Kuwarjeet Chopraa, Aishan Jawaid Malik, Rahul Mittra, Gavie Chahal, Humayun Shams Khan, Babrak Akbari. The film has been written by Girish Malik and Bharti Jakhar. Here is the tweet that Sanjay Dutt shared a month ago promoting his movie on Netflix.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Meets Sanjay Dutt In Hyderabad, Says 'he Looked Handsome & Healthy'

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has been shooting for the ambitious KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad, that is in its last schedule. As per reports, he is shooting the climax of the film, where will be locking horns with the lead star Yash aka Rocky Bhai. Sanjay Dutt plays the menacing character of Adheera in the movie and his look had made headlines previously.

ALSO READ| Trishala Dutt Answers On Her Father Sanjay Dutt's Past Drug Addiction From Psychology POV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.