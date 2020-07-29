'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt Unveils His Powerful Look As Adheera On 61st Birthday

It was double celebrations for actor Sanjay Dutt who shared his much-awaited look from his next highly-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 on his 61st birthday. The actor shared a glimpse of his fierce gripping look with his fans on Instagram while expressing his love for being a part of the thriller film. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt’s breathtaking looks just define the shady villain character Adheera that he is all set to play in the film.

Sanjay Dutt unveils his character from KGF 2

In the poster, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor is styled like a warrior character with his head bowed down in front of his sword and some characters engraved on his brutal face. While captioning the poster, Sanjay Dutt expressed his excitement and love for being a part of the beautiful journey. The actor further wrote that he could not have asked more than presenting his character poster on his birthday. At last, he thanked his entire KGF cast and team members for giving him this opportunity. The actor even showered love on his fans for their continuous support in all his ventures.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala was the first one to leave a comment and wrote, “Happy birthday daddy, I love you.”Apart from this, Ronit Roy also poured in his love for the looks of the actor in the poster and called it, “amazing.” Other than his friends and family, several eager fans were also quick enough to wish Sanjay while showing their love towards the poster. One of the users asked the actor to release the trailer as soon as possible. Another follower commented and called his looks, “excellent.” A third user chimed hailed his character and called the much-awaited film as the world’s best film to date. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that he is happy to see the actor spreading his charm again on screen with yet another amazing film.

As per reports, in an interview with a media portal, the Munna Bhai actor Sanjay Dutt said that KGF Chapter 2 would feature Adheera in a strong ‘presence and getup’. Dutt also said that he was looking forward to playing Adheera’s character. KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Adheera and Rocky’s fight for the gold mines. The first part of KGF kept the character of Adheera under wraps.

The first intense look of the actor as Adheera was already revealed last year which has set high expectations and hope among the fans and moviegoers. As per reports, the makers of Yash starrer have a huge surprise in store for the audience on the actor’s birthday on July 29. According to reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film got pushed forward and the team is expected to resume soon. According to reports, makers are looking forward to completing the pending shoot which is of around 20-25 days approximately.

