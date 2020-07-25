KGF: Chapter 2 Update To Drop "very Soon" Reveals Director, Fans Trend The Film

KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel recently gave fresh news about the movie and fans cannot control their excitement. KGF 2 has become of the most anticipated films of the year, after the success of KGF: Chapter 1.

KGF: Chapter 2 director hints update about the film

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel surprised many when he tweeted that an update on KGF Chapter 2 is coming “very very soon”. Prashanth first wished veteran Telugu cinema actor, producer, and director Kaikala Satyanarayana on his 85th birthday. He then tweeted that an update on KGF 2 will be dropping soon. However, the director did not reveal whether it will be the trailer, teaser or a poster. Check out his tweet.

#KGFChapter2 update very very soon!!!

🙏 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 25, 2020

Soon after Prashanth Neel’s tweet about KGF: Chapter 2 update, fans could not hold their excitement. Fans started trending #KGFChapter2 on Twitter. Some speculated that a few posters of the film could be revealed and others wrote that a teaser might be dropping soon. Till now, the hashtag has crossed 50k tweets. Take a look at fan reactions.

Rocky Vs Adheera poster💥#KGFChapter2 — мαѕтєя ρяανєєη (@Vijayism_lyf) July 25, 2020

waiting for Rocky Bhai Entry 🔥💥 #KGFChapter2 — Ajith Suriya Trends (@Ajith_suriya_) July 25, 2020

About KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is a period action film and a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The movie star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, and others. Yash will reprise his role as “Rocky Bhai” with Sanjay Dutt joining the series as the villain, Adheera. Raveena Tandon will play India’s Prime Minister in 1981, Ramika Sen.

The movie is produced by Vijay Kirugandur under the banner of Hombale Films. It will be distributed in multiple languages by various studios. KRG Studios in Kannada, Excel Entertainment & AA Films in Hindi, Vaarahi Chalana Chitram in Telugu, and Vishal Film Factor in Tamil. The music is composed by Ravi Basur.

KGF: Chapter 2 will continue the story from its first installment. Rocky is said to be seen as the new overlord of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). While his associates see him as their savour, the government look up to him as a threat to law and order, with enemies clamouring for vengeance and planning for his downfall. KGF: Chapter 2 is currently scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

