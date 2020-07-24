'KGF 2': Makers planning to unveil a surprise for fans on Sanjay Dutt's birthday?

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year as fans are super excited to watch their favourite actor back on the screen. In the second installment, Yash will be seen playing the role of 'Rocky bhai' again. The film helmed by Prashanth Neel also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Now as per recent reports, the makers are set to release a new poster or teaser from the film on Sanjay Dutt's birthday.

KGF 2 makers to unveil a surprise on Sanjay Dutt's birthday

The first intense look of the 60-year-old as Adheera was already revealed last year which has set high expectations and hope among the fans and moviegoers. As per reports, the makers of Yash starrer have a huge surprise in store for the audience on the actor’s birthday on July 29. According to reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film got pushed forward and the team is expected to resume soon. According to reports, makers are looking forward to completing the pending shoot which is of around 20-25 days approximately.

Read: 'KGF' Star Yash Completes 12 Years In The Film Industry, Shares A Nostalgic Post On IG

Read: KGF 2 To Be 'five Times Better Than First Part' Says Lead Actor Yash

To add to the hype, the lead actor Yash sometime back, gave an interview where he mentioned about the aura of the film. He revealed in the interview that the film is five times more massive than the original film. The film will have everything on a bigger canvas as compared to the KGF part one. The film will have a bigger and better screenplay, plot, and direction as per his interview. KGF Chapter 2 which has actor Yash in the lead role is much awaited by the actor’s fans. The first installment of the film was a commercial success raising the actor’s stardom to a level up. However, fans of the film franchise and Yash will have to wait some more. The actor had recently revealed in an interview the film is meant for a big-screen experience and OTT release is distant. However, the coronavirus situation in the country will make it difficult for the film to release anytime soon.

Read: 'KGF' 2: Was Sudeep Initially Set To Do Sanjay Dutt's Role? 'Dabangg 3' Actor Answers

Read: KGF's Yash Speaks About The Release Of Chapter 2, Says “No Way Will KGF 2 Release On OTT”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.