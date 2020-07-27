'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt to unveil a big surprise on his birthday, hints with latest post

The second installment of the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 has left the fans super excited to watch their favourite actors back on the screen. Recently, Sanjay Dutt who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film piqued the curiosity of his fans with amazing news. Sanjay Dutt shared an intriguing poster of the film on Instagram while informing about a surprise that he is all set to unveil on July 29 that is on his birthday. The poster looks interesting and left fans craving to know about the big surprise.

Sanjay Dutt's surprise for fans on his birthday

While captioning the poster on the picture and video sharing platform, Sanjay wrote that he will ‘unveil the brutality' on July 29 at 10am. In the dark and shady poster, a sword is seen fixed to the ground and is surrounded by fire. The poster also mentioned that film will release in five different languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala was the first one to comment under the post to express her love for the film with several OK hand emoticons.

Apart from his daughter, scores of his fans were quick enough to pour in their love for the film while expressing their excitement for the big news. One of the users who could not control his excitement wrote that he is desperately waiting o watch the sequel. Another user commented and wrote, “Waiting,” while a third user chimed in and wrote he is been waiting for the film for a very long time. Another excited user who is eagerly waiting for the film asked the actor to hint anything about the project. He even asked whether the makers are set to release the trailer or mention the release date of the film.

The first intense look of the 60-year-old actor as Adheera was already revealed last year which has set high expectations and hope among the fans and moviegoers. As per reports, the makers of Yash starrer have a huge surprise in store for the audience on the actor’s birthday on July 29. According to reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film got pushed forward and the team is expected to resume soon. According to reports, makers are looking forward to completing the pending shoot which is of around 20-25 days approximately.

