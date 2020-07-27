'KGF Chapter 2' 'big Surprise' To Be Sanjay Dutt’s New Look As Adheera? Details Here

Sanjay Dutt will soon feature in Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt’s new look in the film will be unveiled on July 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. It is interesting to note, that the new look will be shared on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday. This news was shared by the director of the film Prashanth Neel and the Sanjay Dutt on their social media handles. While Prashanth Neel took to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share this news.

KGF Chapter 2’s Adheera

In an interview with a media portal, the Munna Bhai actor Sanjay Dutt said that KGF Chapter 2 would feature Adheera in a strong ‘presence and getup’. Dutt also said that he was looking forward to playing Adheera’s character. KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Adheera and Rocky’s fight for the gold mines. The first part of K.G.F kept the character of Adheera under wraps.

KGF’s Yash

Actor Yash played the role of Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky in the first part of the movie. Yash killed his rival Garuda in the first part of the film. Garuda’s character operated the gold mines of Kolar. At the gold mines, Garuda indulged in unethical practices like slavery. Due to Garuda’s death, Adheera was freed from his promise. As per reports, K.G.F Chapter 2 will feature Adheera and Rocky’s fight for the gold mines.

KGF Chapter 2 cast

The KGF Chapter 2 cast includes actors like Naveen Kumar Gowda a.k.a Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, and several others.

Prashant Neel’s post

Prashant Neel shared a poster of the film in which he announced the release date. Prashant Neel tweeted, “The only way is the BRUTAL way”. Prashant’s post received about 15k likes, 5.2k retweets, and counting. You can check out Prashant Neel’s Tweet here:

Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram

In addition to Prashant Neel, Sanjay Dutt also took to social media to announce his new look in the film KGF Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt captioned the Instagram post as, “'Unveiling The Brutality' On July 29th at 10 AM.#KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur @prashanthneel @srinidhi_shetty @officialraveenatandon @bhuvanphotography @ravibasrur @karthik_krg @excelmovies #AAFilms @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @vaaraahicc @hombalefilms”. Several fans showered their love on Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

