'KGF: Chapter 2': Sanjay Dutt Shares New Poster, Leaves Fans 'excited'

Actor Sanjay Dutt who is gearing up for the release of his next film KGF: Chapter 2, took to Instagram and teased new poster of his character from the film as Adheera. The actor, who will be seen playing the antagonist, shared the poster with a countdown for teaser which will release on January 8 at 10:18 am. In the film, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Yash, who was in film's first part, and Raveena Tandon.

Sanjay Dutt shares new poster from KGF2

In the poster, the actor shared a glimpse of his character where he showed his sword and the ring. The poster also read, “2 days to go. Teaser on January 8 at 10: 18 am.” Fans are quite excited to watch the teaser as they are expecting a double dose of entertainment from the sequel. One of the users commented, “Waiting.” Another user wrote, “Very badly excited.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Desperately waiting for the teaser and your character in it.”

Fans of the film were delighted to note that the shooting of the film will wrap around mid-January. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film was put on hold, but since October 2020, lead actor Yash has been trying hard to complete the shooting. A source close to Yash told a entertainment portal that the actor is working hard to shoot the climax for quite a while now. According to the source, the last schedule was planned around New Year’s. Yash has been juggling between work and family and as soon as the lockdown got over, him and the entire team worked endlessly to wrap up the shoot's last schedule.

Earlier, the team finished shooting the climax sequence of Prashanth Neel’s directorial film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead. The scale of the second instalment has been notched up in the second instalment to match its performance-wise where the cast and crew have worked relentlessly for the past few months.

