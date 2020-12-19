KGF2 Makers To Announce 'much-anticipated News' On Dec 21, Fans Express Excitement

Ever since the makers of the highly anticipated film KGF have begun with the shooting schedule of the sequel, fans have been excitedly waiting to hear updates about the film. Recently, putting all speculations to rest about the film, director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and shared a post while hinting about something interesting coming up for the fans that will be announced by the makers on December 21.

KGF makers to make an announcement

Increasing the level of excitement in the fans, Prashanth shared a post and wrote, “So finally the day has come where I can tell you we are nearing the end of #KGFChapter 2. A ritual we always follow on December 21st for our wonderful audiences, you will have it this year too. A treat for you all from the team on 21st December at 10.08 am on all our official handles. Thank you for being patient as always and being our rock through our journey,"

Read: Sanjay Dutt Refuses To Use Body Double For 'KGF 2' Climax Scene

Read: Sanjay Dutt Joins Green India Challenge With TRS MP As He Shoots 'KGF 2' In Hyderabad

Earlier this year on Sanjay Dutt's birthday his look from the film as Adheera was unveiled and people were crazily in love with it. Keeping the excitement quotient high, the team is planning to present something similar to fans on the 21st of December at 10:08 am. The post by Prashant Neel has surely increased the anticipation among the frenzy fans, as December 21 marks the second anniversary of the magnum opus KGF, the sequel of which has created a lot of anticipation from film buffs across India. Several fans and followers of the film could not control their excitement and took to the comment section to share their happiness. One of the users wrote, “Is it about Salaar update?” Another wrote, “We are waiting for the teaser.” A third die-heart follower of the film wrote, “Mark the date DECEMBER 21st.” Another excited follower of the film wrote, “We all are desperately waiting for the teaser sir.”

He made a regional hero PAN

After this HE IS DOING WITH PAN hero prabhas

Really excited to see him with prabhas

Neel deal with hunk Sri Murali and stylish rocky

Now stylish hunk prabhas in next



Mass ka baap film loading



Reallly loved kgf and waiting for kgf2 — Shanmukh Hari (@Shannueagle) December 19, 2020

Finallyuy this notification — Urvish Dholakia (@urvish308) December 19, 2020

The first part of the film focused on Rocky (Yash) killing Garuda to free the Kolar gold mine from his control. The latter was a dominating personality who exploited his slaves. Adheera who stayed away from the mine because of Garuda will be seen going head to head with Yash's Rocky in chapter 2 with Garuda now out of the way. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashant Neel, the sequel is a multilingual venture- to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Read: 'KGF: Chapter 2' Star Yash Drops 'exclusive Still' From Movie, Creates Fan Frenzy

Read: KGF 2 Teaser To Be Released On Actor Yash's Birthday, Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.