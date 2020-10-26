‘KGF: Chapter 2’: Makers unveil Raveena Tandon's first look as Ramika Sen on her birthday

On the occasion of actress Raveena Tandon's birthday, the makers of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the first look poster of the actress as Ramika Sen. Director Prashanth Neel shared the poster on Twitter while ending his wishes to the actress on the special day. In the poster, fans can catch a glimpse of the actress wearing a simple cotton red saree and in an intense look as she is ready to the law in her hands.

Raveena Tandon's first look poster from KGF 2

Sharing the look, the director wrote, “THE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday." As soon as the poster was shared on the micro-blogging site, fans could not control their excitement and expressed their curiosity about watching all the great stars together on the big screen. One of the users urged the makers to release the teaser of the film as soon as possible. Another user asked the makers to release the trailer instead of sharing the posters of the film. A third user from Pakistan who called himself a great fan of the film, expressed his excitement to watch Yash in the film. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote that the fans are eagerly waiting to watch Yash. He further requested the makers to release the teaser.

We Want KGF2 Teaser 😩



Happy Birthday, @TandonRaveena . Wishing you a fabulous year ahead. Have a great day 🎂 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/DLmmLud23n — Abbi (@Abbi8055) October 26, 2020

Please stop releasing posters, birthday edru paravagilla inna posters bidbedi🙏🙏🙏



next update should be about teaser late adru paravagilla — Kiran (@half_seasover) October 26, 2020

Big Fan from #Pakistan is eagerly waiting for The Boss @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 — Rehman Bakht (@MRehmanBakht) October 26, 2020

So now , we need to wait till 8th January for @TheNameIsYash

Really can't wait for movie , please at least release teaser . — Urvish Dholakia (@urvish308) October 26, 2020

Apart from Raveena Tandon, recently, on actress Srinidhi Shetty's birthday, the director had treated fans with the first look of the actress and it received good response. Prashanth Neel revealed the first look of hers as Reena and her role is sure to leave fans asking for more. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj in important roles. Prakash Raj and Yash recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film in Hyderabad. Dutt is expected to join the team soon to wrap up his part of the shoot for the upcoming Pan-India release. The actor had earlier shared his prep for the upcoming film where he is working hard to get into his perfect post shape, post his cancer treatment. (Image credit: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

