'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash drops 'exclusive still' from movie, creates fan frenzy

Fans of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 had been excitedly waiting for the sequel, that was scheduled to release in October. However, COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the grand plans, and forget release, even the shooting could not be completed as per schedule. Now, as the shooting has started and reached the last leg, lead actor Yash has been teasing his look and sending fans into a frenzy.

READ: KGF's Yash Teases Another Product Release; Says 'VILLAIN Is Here'

Yash shares KGF 2 still

A day after unveiling an intense look in a short video, Yash unveiled an ‘exclusive stil’ from the KGF: Chapter 2 for his ‘dear fans.’ In the candid snap clicked by the Director of Photography Bhuvan Gowda, ‘Rocky Bhai’ was all suited up in black and white. Apart from the sunglasses, and much-loved beard look, the gun in his hand caught the attention of fans.

The actor wrote that the saying went, ‘All good things come to an end’ as the cast and crew had entered the last schedule of KGF. However, he boasted that his ‘Villain’ character will 'stay on' forever.

They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!!



P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP Bhuvan Gowda 😊 pic.twitter.com/rCq9jseFY5 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 7, 2020

Fans went gaga over the post, terming him ‘boss’, ‘swag ka baap', shouting ‘Jai Yash Boss’ and calling them ‘Rocking Star.’

The villain stays on !!!!! @TheNameIsYash B O S S 🔥😍

For all the fans of #KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/GXhQ4YpBVm — Yash The Brand ™ (@YashBoss182) December 7, 2020

READ: KGF's Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrate Daughter Arya's 2nd Birthday; See Pics

A day before, a video where he looked fiercely into the camera had similarly excited fans.

KGF 2 update

Meanwhile, as per reports, the shooting of the climax of KGF: Chaper 2 is currently underway in Hyderabad. Talking about ‘villain’, Yash is not alone, as Sanjay Dutt also plays an menacing character Adheera. The duo is reportedly likely to lock horns in the climax.

Makers had earlier revealed that the teaser of the much-anticipated film will be announced on the birthday of Yash, on January 8. Fans could get an idea on the release date of KGF: Chapter 2 then.

Raveena Tandon is among the other characters in the second installment of the movie. She plays the role of Ramika Sen. Her role is reportedly modelled around former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj are among the other members of the cast. KGF: Chaper 2 is being directed by Prasanth Neel, who recently announced the film Salaar starring Baahubali star Prabhas.

READ: KGF 2 Teaser To Be Released On Actor Yash's Birthday, Read Details

READ: Prabhas Turns 'most Violent' In 'Salaar' As He Teams With 'KGF' Director Neel; See Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.