Prabhas Turns 'most Violent' In 'Salaar' As He Teams With 'KGF' Director Neel; See Poster

Prabhas has been on a signing spree and the actor has now added another film to this list. After days of speculation, it has been confirmed that he has signed KGF fame director Prasanth Neel's next.The film has been titled Salaar, and the makers also unveiled an intense poster.

Prabhas in KGF director's next Salaar

Prabhas took to Instagram to announce that he had taken a 'leap into the world of Salaar.' The Baahubali star also shared that he will be beginning the shoot in January 2021.

The movie has been termed as an 'action saga' being produced by the makers of KGF, VijayKiragandur of Homable Films.

In the poster, he was seen looking mean with a gun in his hand, as the words 'most violent' was written below him.

"I've always wanted to work with Hombale Films and having Prashanth Neel as the director for our film, I don't think there can be a better and more exciting opportunity for me as an actor. This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a Pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," he said in a statement.

"I'm extremely thrilled to join hands with Mr. Vijay Kiragandur and our very talented Prabhas. We were in talks for quite sometime about the project and now when it's finally happening, we are all geared up to present one of a kind actioner to our audiences. They are definitely going to see Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, which am confident cinema fans will love," director Neel said.

He added, "Hombale Films have always backed solid stories and given blockbusters like KGF and Raajakumara, hence this is going to be bigger than anyone has ever seen. I'm really honoured to be directing the film."

Prashant Neel directed the Yash-starer Kolar Gold Fields: Chapter 1, which is considered among the most successful Kannada films of all time, and is now shooting the second installment of the franchise.

Prabhas on signing spree

Prabhas has multiple projects in his kitty. This includes Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde, Nag Ashwin's next film opposite Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He has also signed Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

