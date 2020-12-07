KGF's Yash Teases Another Product Release; Says 'VILLAIN Is Here'

KGF star Yash launched his perfume brand named Villain recently and it has made its place in various male stars’ Instagram pages since then. Now, from his recent Instagram post, it seems like the actor is now set to launch another product from his brand tomorrow. Scroll down to take a look at his post.

Yash’s ‘VILLAIN is here’

KGF’s Yash took to his Instagram today on December 7, 2020, to share the news of a new product launch. The actor uploaded a short video which had him in a close-up shot and announced that the Villain launches tomorrow. He wrote in his caption, “Fire in the eyes, @villainlife.official in the blood. VILLAIN is here. Watch out for Tomorrow. #HeroNahiVillain”. The post has a series of comments under it and has received 883k likes so far. Take a look:

The brand that was launched in August 2020, has a list of celebrities using it and has made an appearance on their feed. Their official page also shared the same video and announced that there will be a launch tomorrow on December 8, 2020, and to watch the space tomorrow, for more. They wrote, “The hell-raiser has awoken. Would you dare to stare? Find out tomorrow”.

More about KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 is a period action film which is the sequel to 2018 film KGF Chapter 1. The movie directed by Prashanth Neel will star Yash as he reprises his role of Rocky Bhai in the movie alongside Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as lead antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen in pivotal roles among others. The principal photography commenced in March 2019 and the movie was set to be released in February 2020. However, it had to be pushed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and Dutt’s illness. It is now slated to be released on January 14, 2021. The film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is marked as the most expensive and first â‚¹100 crore budget film of the Kannada industry so far.

