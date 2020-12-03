KGF 2 Teaser To Be Released On Actor Yash's Birthday, Read Details

KGF was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2018. Ever since the fans of the movie are eagerly waiting for KGF 2 updates. In what comes as a surprise for the fans of KGF 2, the makers of the movie are planning to release the KGF 2 teaser on January 8, 2021, which is also the birth date of the KGF actor Yash. Read ahead to know more.

KGF 2 teaser release date announced

According to a report by Odisha TV, the makers of KGF2 have decided on a date to release the KGF 2 teaser. The date is announced as January 8, 2021. Interestingly, this also happens to be the birth date of KGF star Yash. It was Karthik Gowda’s tweet that sparked an uproar on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The tweet roughly translated as the teaser will be out on Yash’s birthday and it is going to be big.

Details soon. We do come back again after James. @SanthoshAnand15 https://t.co/566RYGUsRs — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) December 2, 2020

KGF 2 movie was expected to release this year. But much to the disappointment of the fans, the coronavirus pandemic pushed the release further to 2021. But Yash resumed shooting for the movie in October and updated of the same to his by an Instagram post. In the caption of the post, he said ‘Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..After a long break.. Rocky sets sail from today.’

Recently, Yash was also spotted in Hyderabad to complete the final schedule of shooting KGF 2. He was seen wearing a mask and was followed by his personal entourage. KGF 2 cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty among others. Sanjay Dutt who plays the villain in the movie has also joined him for the shoot.

#KGFChapter2 Final schedule shoot is in progress at Hyderabad.



Rocky Bhai 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nmSRXTODPc — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 28, 2020

It is also reported that Prabhas is all set to work with the KGF team for his upcoming movie. Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kirgandur from the KGF 2 team, have roped in Prabhas to play the lead character for their new movie titled Salaar. Karthik Gowda took to Twitter to share this exciting news. In the tweet, he gave the hint that the movie is going to be quite violent. The movie is expected to release after Prabhas’ Radhe Shaam releases in theatres.

Image courtesy- @kgfchapter2movie Instagram

