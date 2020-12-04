KGF's Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrate Daughter Arya's 2nd Birthday; See Pics

KGF’s Yash and his wife and actor Radhika Pandit celebrated their daughter Arya’s second birthday. Arya, who turned two years old on December 2, was the highlight of the day on the social media accounts of both her parents. Radhika Pandit posted on Instagram and penned heartfelt messages for her. Have a look at what Radhika Pandit wrote for daughter Arya on her birthday along with some of the pictures of her birthday celebration.

Yash and Radhika Pandit wish daughter Arya as she turns two

KGF’s Yash on his Instagram had recently shared a sweet video of Arya eating and pranking him by not sharing food, as Yash watched her. On the occasion of her birthday, her mother Radhika Pandit posted her pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt message in the caption, which reads, “U have given us nothing but happiness in life. Happy birthday our Lil angel”. The actor also added, “P.S : Don't grow up so soon”. Some of the pictures of her birthday celebrations have also emerged on social media.

The photos of her birthday party emerged in which the couple was seen posing with their children. Yash and Radhika Pandit were seen cutting the cakes with their children, surrounded by friends and family. While it appeared to be a grand celebration, not many people appeared to have attended owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Radhika Pandit along with husband Yash also have a son named Yatharv, who was born a year later to Arya in 2019. Yash and Radhika Pandit had gotten married in 2016 and since then have become parents to two children. Radhika Pandit was last seen in the movie Aadi Lakshmi Puraana which was released last year. On the other hand, Yash is gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

