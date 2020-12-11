Sanjay Dutt Refuses To Use Body Double For 'KGF 2' Climax Scene

Released in 2018, K.G.F. Chapter 1 garnered acclaims from the audiences. A second movie is currently in production and features Sanjay Dutt as the villain Adheera. The actor was missing from the movie's shoots when it resumed a few months earlier. Now Sanjay is back on set doing his stunts for the KGF 2 climax scene.

Sanjay Dutt back in action on KGF 2 climax shooting

Sanjay Dutt’s movies are awaited by the actor’s fan and his next venture, KGF 2 has already gained huge buzz. He is currently on the last and final schedule of the second chapter, shooting KGF 2 climax sequences. Now a source close to him has disclosed how he is doing his own action work on the project.

Upcoming Sanjay Dutt's movies also include Bhuj for which he has wrapped filming and is currently in Hyderabad shooting for KGF Chapter 2. It is reported that in the film, for the climax there is a coal mine sequence that involves a lot of action. The makers of KGF suggested Sanjay Dutt have a body double perform the scenes, given his recovery, but the actor refused. Sanjay performed action sequences himself. He has done that in his early films too. It is said that he has healed from the ailment and is in “perfectly good shape” to take on the strenuous action sequences.

KGF 2 cast has Yash returning as 'Rocky Bhai' from the first instalment. Sanjay Dutt will be collaborating with Yash for the very first time, however, it does not seem like that on the sets. As the shooting for KGF 2 progressed, they became “more and more comfortable” with each other and were often seen enjoying their time off the shoot as well, sharing some life experiences and anecdotes. Both Yash and Sanjay have immense respect for each other and are having great fun shooting the intense KGF 2 climax. KGF Chapter 2 final schedule start filming in December and is expected to wrap by mid-December. It is informed that Sanjay Dutt has been shooting every day and has barely taken a break. The climax was the last thing pending to be shot, everything else, all his scenes were shot and completed in 2019.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 cast also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, and Raveen Tandon. The movie was set to release in February 2020 but was postponed due to the global pandemic and Sanjay Dutt’s health issues. Now, it is expected to arrive in mid-2021 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam language.

