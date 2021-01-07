Raveena Tandon Creates Reel Of The Trending 'Kya Karu' Spoof; Calls It 'utterly Corny'

As Raveena Tandon’s videos and photos get a massive amount of likes and appreciation, she recently shared yet another quirky one on social media that captured the attention of all her fans. She made a video of a trending spoof on the internet and shared it on her social media handle and the moment she posted it, many of her fans were thrilled to see her cutely imitating and enjoying it in the video. Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram and see what she posted for her fans.

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this cute reel of herself performing to the trending Kya Karu song. She can be seen making this video in between her shoots along with her crew members. In Raveena Tandon’s Kya Karu song video, she can be seen wearing a stunning white saree with a black full-sleeved blouse and adorably acting out in the Kya Karu song. Two of her crew members can also be seen performing along with her wearing PPE kits.

In the caption under Raveena Tandon’s Instagram reel, she added how she found her post utterly corny and stated how she cannot resist some of the interesting and funny trends on the internet. She also mentioned two of her crew members who accompanied her in the video and thanked them for their super supportive performances.

The moment fans watched Raveena Tandon’s Instagram video, they took to the comment section to express their feelings as to how much they loved her Kya Karu song spoof. Some of them even reacted to the video by dropping laughing emojis in the comments and mentioned how beautiful she looked in her attire. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ comments on Raveena Tandon’s Instagram.

Also Read Raveena Tandon & Sunny Deol's Movies List: Have A Look At Some Of Their Popular Films

Also Read Raveena Tandon Says Adopting At The Age Of 21 Was 'best Decision Of Her Life'

Raveena Tandon’s videos

As Raveena Tandon never misses out on the ongoing social media trends, she posted yet another video in which she enacted another trending spoof of Shehnaaz Gill created by Yashraj Mukhate. She created this reel with her daughter and added in the caption as to how much she loved it. She even mentioned Shehnaaz and Yashraj in her caption appreciating how terrific they were. She even stated that she never wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as until she saw this play out. This video was not only loved by her fans but also by many of the celebrities on social media who took to her Instagram and commented on her post.

Also Read Raveena Tandon To Play The Complex And Interesting Ramika Sen In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla's Stills From Upcoming Music Video In Goa Leaked; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.