Raveena Tandon Experiments With Light And Shadow As She Returns From A Late-night Shoot

Raveena Tandon has a massive fan following of more than five million followers on her social media as she has her own way to update and entertain her fans regularly. She posts many of her on-screen and off-screen moments that are always a treat to her fans. She recently added yet another glimpse of her on social media where she informed her fans about her shoot. Have a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to what she posted.

Raveena Tandon's Instagram update on late-night shoots

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle and posted two dreamy photos that she clicked while she was on her way home from a shoot. In the first photo, she can be seen clicking a selfie in the dark with one side of her face glowing from the light pouring all over her. As she was returning from the shoot, her eyes can be seen tired. In one of Raveena Tandon’s photos, she captured a picture of her with half of her face in the shadows while the other half shining as the street light falls on her. The last photo that she shared consisted of her stunning look in dim light with her eyes beautifully glittering in the dark.

In the caption, she stated how the road lights cast a shadow and play on one’s face. She then added how she was returning from a late-night shoot. As the fans always await some interesting news about Raveena Tandon’s movies and shows, they couldn’t help but drop questions in the comments asking her which shoot she was coming from. They even asked her to share her shoot experience and mentioned how she looked gorgeous. Many of her fans also complimented her by calling her a real beauty. Many fans posted hearts and fire emojis in the comments to depict how lovely she looked in the latest photos. One of her fans also mentioned in the comments how the actor still looked amazingly stunning after being in the industry for quite a lot of years. Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram post and see how her fans loved her photos.

