'KGF 2' Star Raveena Tandon's South Movies That Are Fan-favourites

Raveena Tandon, also known as the Mast Mast girl is someone who made the audience groove to her moves with a lot of Hindi songs. Raveena Tandon's movies like Mohra, Dilwale, Anari No. 1, Khiladiyon ka Khiladi have been box office superhits. Other than Bollywood, Raveena Tandon has made her presence known in regional movies as well.

With the constant buzz and excitement around Raveena Tandon’s movie KGF 2 which is expected to release soon in the big screen, let’s take a look at Raveena Tandon’s south films that have smashed the box office and have left her fans gushing over her spectacular performance.

Raveena Tandon’s South Movies That Have Been a Hit with the Audience

Bangaru Bolludu

Bangaru Bolludu is a 1993 Telugu movie which marked the debut of Raveena Tandon in the Telugu film industry. Raveena played the role of Priya who was the love interest of Bala Krishna played by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie was a hit at the box office and started Raveena Tandon’s south film journey.

Upendra

Upendra is a 1999 Kannada Psychological thriller which starred the director Upendra in the lead role along with Raveena, Prema and Damini. The movie went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Film and Filmfare Award for Best Director. Upendra was also screened at Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival and was also released in Japan. Upendra was such a massive success that it was followed by a sequel called Uppi 2 which released in 2015.

Aalavandhan

The 2001 Tamil psychological thriller, Aalavandhan has Kamal Haasan, Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala in the lead. In the film, Raveena Tandon played the role of a reporter as Tejaswini. The movie achieved a lot of love from the audience and achieved cult status. Aalavandhan also bagged the National Film Award for Best Special Effects.

Raveena Tandon in KGF 2

Raveena Tandon's south movies have been well received by the audience and her fans. She will soon be seen in the second chapter of the hit film franchise KGF. The film is scheduled to release in 2021. Raveena Tandon is essaying the role of Ramika Sen who is the Prime Minister of India in the film. The film also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Shrinidhi Shetty along with Raveena Tandon in the lead. KGF 2 is supposed to be the most expensive Kannada film till date with a whopping budget of Rs. 100 crore.

Fans Reaction to Ramika Sen

Raveena Tandon’s movies have given her a lot of love from her fans. So naturally, her fans have been excited since the news of her playing a part in the movie KGF 2 dropped. The movie has a huge fan base and fans are excited to see Raveena Tandon excel in the movie.

