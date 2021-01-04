Raveena Tandon Says Adopting At The Age Of 21 Was 'best Decision Of Her Life'

Raveena Tandon is a mother to four kids, Pooja, Chhaya, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. Pooja and Chhaya Tandon were 11 and 8 when the actor adopted them in 1995. Raveena Tandon was 21 years old when she adopted Pooja and Chhaya. Recently, the superstar opened up about her decision to adopt at the age of 21. Talking about the same, Raveena told Pinkvilla that adopting at the age of 21 has been the best decision of her life. Read ahead for more details.

Raveena on adopting at the age of 21

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raveena Tandon shared that she didn't like how Pooja and Chhaya's guardian would behave with them and some instinct in her pushed her to take the girls to her house. Tandon also revealed that when she adopted them she didn't feel that her being 21-year-old would matter. She also added that she cherished each and every moment she has shared with them, from taking them into her arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.

Raveena Tandon's daughters

Raveena's best memories of motherhood

Further, in the interview, Raveena Tandon also talked about her best memories of motherhood. Talking about the same, the star said she has plenty of such memories. Some of Raveena Tandon's best motherhood memories include getting Pooja and Chhaya home, getting them married, being witness to the birth of their babies.

She also added that giving birth to her two babies Rasha and Ranbirvardhan enhanced her choices as a mother. Raveena Tandon added that she has now become more compassionate as a person and at the same time, she feels like a powerful woman because she is like a shield to her kids. She also added that being a mom to four just creates this aura of oozing positivity around her.

Raveena Tandon's family

After adopting Pooja and Chhaya in 1995 as a single mother, Raveena Tandon got married to Anil Thadani on Feb 22, 2004. She got married to the film distributor in Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In March 2005, Raveena was blessed with a baby girl Rasha Tandon. Later in 2008, she gave birth to her youngest child and the only boy, Ranbirvardhan.

