Sanjay Dutt joins Green India Challenge with TRS MP as he shoots 'KGF 2' in Hyderabad

The Green India Challenge has become a popular initiative over the last few weeks, especially in the South film industries, with celebrities joining the cause and nominating each other. The latest to join the movement was Sanjay Dutt, who had been shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. The actor planted a sapling along with Telangana Rashtra Samithi Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh to deliver the enviromental message.

READ: Aishwarya Rajessh Accepts 'Green India Challenge', Nominates Fans To 'continue The Chain'

Sanjay Dutt participates in Green India Challenge

Dressed in a cream kurta-pyjama, Sanjay Dutt was seen pouring the mud around, planting the saplings and watering them. He was also seen posing with Joginapally Santosh as they made a statement with the Challenge.

Telangana: Actor Sanjay Dutt planted a sapling along with TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, at Shilparamam in Hyderabad yesterday, under the latter's Green Indian Challenge program. pic.twitter.com/Ilg0pGTbu7 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Previously, Nagarjuna, Samatha Akkineni, Prabhas, Ram Charan and many other stars of the Telugu film industry had also participated in the mission by spreading theand awareness.

READ: 'RRR' Team Undertakes Green India Challenge After Being Nominated By Ram Charan

Sanjay Dutt shoots for KGF: Chapter 2

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has been shooting for the ambitious KGF: Chapter 2, that is in its last schedule. As per reports, he is shooting the climax of the film, where will be locking horns with the lead star Yash aka Rocky Bhai.

Sanjay Dutt plays the menacing character of Adheera in the movie and his look had made headlines previously.

Yash also sent his fans in frenzy by sharing his first look from the film. He captioned it, "They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!! P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP @bhuvanphotography 😊."

READ: Himalayan Balsam Planted At Kedarnath Temple As Part Of Green India Challenge

READ: Shraddha Kapoor Joins The Green India Challenge, Thanks Prabhas For Nominating

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.