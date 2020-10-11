'Khaali Peeli', Other Bollywood Movies That Faced CBFC Cuts And Stirred Up Controversies

In the Bollywood industry, many movies of different genres are made every year. But, movies that indulge in gender taboos, strong language, or any religion, which are ahead of its times find it very difficult to get released and stir up controversies. Here are five Indian movies that have faced the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and have been a part of huge controversies.

Movies that faced the burnt of CBFC

Khaali Peeli (2020)

Khaali Peeli is an upcoming action-film that has Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter as the lead characters. The movie is directed by Maqbool Khan under the production banner of Ali Abbas Zafar. It is all set to stream on Zee Plex from October 2, 2020, onwards. The movie recently faced CBFC scissors to be made suitable to be available to watch for a large number of audience. The CBFC has decided to replace many words like “virginity” and “item” in the movie. Some of the very sensuous and explicit scenes in the song, Tehas Nehas were also made to be edited out.

Padmavaat (2018)

Padmavaat is an epic period drama movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie cast Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor as the lead characters. It was loosely based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The movie faced a lot of criticism and protests by the Karni Sena before it was even released in the theatres. The movie, that was set to release on December 1, 2017, was halted by the Censor Board due to lack of documentation. The movie was allowed to release on January 25, 2018, with a change in the title and some cosmetic changes in the song, Ghoomar.

Mohalla Assi (2018)

Mohalla Assi is a satirical comedy-drama, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie cast Sakshi Tanwar and Sunny Deol as the lead characters. It is loosely based on Dr Kashi Nath Singh's popular Hindi novel Kashi Ka Assi, a satire on the commercialisation of the pilgrimage city, and fake gurus who lure the foreign tourists. The movie, that was all set to release in 2016, was banned by the CBFC after a scene from the movie was leaked on the internet that had the usage of strong language. But, after two years, the movie finally cleared all the CBFC specifications and was allowed to release in 2018.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is a black comedy crime movie, co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The movie cast Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the drug abuse by the youth in the Indian state of Punjab and the many conspiracies surrounding it. The movie faced a CBFC controversy, where the Censor Board demanded 94 cuts and still allowed the movie to release with an ‘A’ (adult) Certification.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2013)

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela is a tragic romance movie, written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie cast Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the lead characters. A petition was filed against the original name of the movie, Ram Leela, by Prabhu Samaj Dharmik Leela Committee as they felt that the name hurts religious sentiments of many. Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed the movie’s title to Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela and the movie could then be released smoothly.

