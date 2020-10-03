Khaali Peeli Review: Twitter Users Deem The Ananya-Ishaan Film "decent & One-time Watch"

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli has finally premiered on ZEE5 and Zee Plex. The film brings Ananya and Ishaan together for the first time. The film premiered on these OTT platforms on October 2, 2020. Many viewers of the OTT platforms have watched the film and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions and thoughts about the film.

Khaali Peeli Twitter review

Director: Maqbool Khan

Cast: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, and Jaideep Ahlawat

Producer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Yash Miglani

Where to watch: Zee Plex and Zee5

The Plot

In Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday plays the role of a prostitute named Pooja. Whereas, Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a shady Mumbai taxi driver, Blackie. Pooja and Blackie were childhood sweethearts but get separated due to unavoidable circumstances. When Pooja bumps into Blackie again, she is running away from the brothel with a bag full of stolen money. Blackie agrees to help Pooja in exchange for a large sum of money. Soon, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter take on a dangerous adventure due to this stolen money. They are running away towards a new start but are being chased by some goons and a bunch of cops chasing these goons.

Also read | Ananya-Ishaan's 'Khaali Peeli' 1st Big Screen Release Before Oct 15 Rule, Chunky Shows How

Also read | Shahid Kapoor Cheers For Ishaan Khatter & Entire 'Khaali Peeli' Team

Khaali Peeli: Twitter reactions

Khaali Peeli premiered on OTT platforms on October 2, 2020. Hence many viewers have already seen the film. Looking at the Twitter reactions, many users are deeming the film as a “one-time watch”. While some are appreciating Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s chemistry in this film. Even though some fans have deemed it a one-time watch, some fans do agree that the film provides on the “entertainment front”.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is an ode to the 70s and 80s masala Bollywood films. Ananya Panday has come a long since her SOTY2 days. She fits like a missing puzzle piece in this movie. Ishaan Khatter also seamlessly transformed himself for a typical Mumbai taxi driver. Jaideep Ahlawat once again proved his stunning acting chops in the film. This action-packed film needed a villain like him

#KhaaliPeeli Rating ⭐⭐⭐

The whole movie story looks like watching 70s or 80s movies. Totally predictable what's going to happen next, Some part of movie was good kind of good chemistry between #ishaankahtter @ananyapandayy — Gaurav Kotty (@GauravKotty7) October 2, 2020

Its decent! #KhaaliPeeli is entertaining for sure. Story is okay. Acting is okay. Songs are terrible. What keeps this film alive is editing and pacing. Watch if you like masala#KhaaliPeelireview

3/5 — Aditya - FSB (@MeAkkian) October 2, 2020

#KhaaliPeeli - straight outta 80s Bollywood. #IshaanKhatter shines in kohled eyes reminding of Rangeela. @ananyapandayy is a rapchik damsel in no distress. Nobody plays villain like @JaideepAhlawat. Chases you won't get tired of. Fultu masala. Shapath@maqbool_khan @aliabbaszafar — Mimansa Shekhar मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) October 2, 2020

On entertainment front - #KhaaliPeeli is amazing, fulfills what it promised.

For story - With some flaws, it still moves good enough with the twists at points. Starting looks a little slow, but gets good paced by the end. Quite a decent amazing watch. #KhaaliPeeliReview — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) October 2, 2020

Also read | Ishaan Khatter On His Fitness Regime For 'Khaali Peeli': 'Would Train 12-14 Hours A Day'

Also read | 'Khaali Peeli' Undergoes Multiple Cuts Due To Sensuous Scenes & Vulgar Dialogues; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.