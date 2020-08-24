'Khaali Peeli': Ishan Khatter, Ananya Panday Starrer Teaser Released

The makers of the upcoming film Khaali Peeli, starring young talent Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday as the lead, dropped the jaw-dropping teaser of the flick. The film directed by Maqbool Khan looks promising enough with some amazing power-packed action sequences by the lead pair. Apart from the action sequences, the teaser also gives a glimpse of the lead pair running from pillar to post on the streets of Mumbai to save their lives.

Khali Peeli teaser unveiled

The teaser begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some kind of trouble. Ishaan then introduces himself as the boy being referred to on the police radio and introduces his co-actor Ananya, who tries to elope with him. The teaser also seems to narrate a story of two people running with a bag filled with money and jewelry, leaving behind from an assortment of people. Apart from the entire hysterical drama, the typical language of Mumbai also plays the main role in the film with Ishaan acing up the game. While captioning the teaser, Ishaan wrote that between all the smart ones, he being the smartest is all set to mark his entry.

Read: Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday Starrer 'Khaali Peeli' To Get OTT Release On ZEE5?

Read: Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Starrer 'Khaali Peeli' To Have Digital Release?

Ishaan’s father, Rajesh Khattar was the first one to drop a comment under the post and wrote, “Khaali Peeli rokne ka nahi .” Followed by Rajesh was Ananya’s mother also poured in her heart for the mind-blowing teaser. Apart from the stars, scores of his fans who were amused to see the actor in a different role for what he has played in the past quickly stormed the comment section with their takes on the teaser. One of the users praised Ishaan Khattar’s acting and wrote that he does an amazing job in films. Another user expressed her excitement of watching the film and wrote that she cannot hold on to her eagerness after watching the teaser. A third person also hailed the actor for his acting in the film and wrote that the Dhadak actor has nailed the character. Another user commented that going by the teaser she is really excited to watch the young stars paired for the first time with each other.

Khaali Peeli went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on June 12. However, as theatres continue to remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, its new release date is much awaited now.

Read: Ananya Panday Paints First Unofficial Poster Of 'Khaali Peeli'; Fans Call It 'struggle'

Read: Ishaan Khatter Reveals How He Got 'A Suitable Boy' Before His Debut Movie's Release

(Image credit: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.