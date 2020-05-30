Ananya Panday Paints First Unofficial Poster Of 'Khaali Peeli'; Fans Call It 'struggle'

Annaya Panday recently shared a picture where she is seen striking a pose sitting down on the floor. In the frame, a poster painted by Ananya Panday can be seen. In this poster, one side is painted in pink with a couple and a car and on the other side, a Peppa pig, character from an animated series, is painted with multicoloured background.

The actor titled the pink side of the poster as Khaali Peeli and went on to call it an unofficial poster of her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Ananya Panday is seen wearing a beautiful yellow top with black asymmetrical print over it. Her top has cold-shoulder that made the outfit even more gorgeous. She paired the top with white jeans to balance out the whole look. Ananya Panday ditched makeup and completed her look with a messy hairdo.

Ananya Panday posted the picture with the caption, “painting the first unofficial poster of Khaali Peeli ðŸš• (ft. @ishaankhatter and Peppa Pig ðŸ¤ª)” Her co-star of the movie Khaali Peeli, Ishan Khattar mocked her Peppa pig innovation to the poster and said, “Peppa pig is in our film? ðŸ§Must’ve missed that day of shoot..” While her fans complimented her for her painting skills, one of the users went on to call it a 'struggle'. He commented, "Bhot struggle kra h aapne, btao ab kya chahiyeðŸ¤£"

Known for her goofy social media posts, Ananya Panday shared yet another quirky selfie on Tuesday night and gave fans a virtual view of her sumptuous living room. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor bluffed in her caption and said, "Fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes." Later, on Ananya revealed through the caption that she was just joking. And, also that she shot something super fun for her fans.

Ananya Panday looked as gorgeous as ever clad in a white one-shouldered top. She complimented her attire with a pair of hoops and also ditched makeup. The Khaali Peeli actor left her hair naturally open, which made her look perfect. Ananya Panday's caption to the post read as, "Fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes. jk shot something super fun for u guys today #StayTuned." Take a look.

