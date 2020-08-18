Ishaan Khatter Reveals How He Got 'A Suitable Boy' Before His Debut Movie's Release

Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen in Mira Nair’s directorial television mini-series, A Suitable Boy. The actor spoke to a media portal and recalled his audition process and talked about how he bagged the role. Ishaan also talked about why he went in for the audition and other things ahead of the release of the mini-series on Netflix.

Ishaan Khatter recalls audition process for A Suitable Boy

Ishaan Khatter had made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds and was then seen in Dhadak. However, the actor spoke to Firstpost and told them that he bagged the role in A Suitable Boy even before the release of his two films. He told the portal that it was a journey of eight to nine months from casting to pre-production before it was confirmed that he was on board.

Ishaan told the portal that when he heard that it was Mira Nair’s film, he went in for an audition because he was an admirer of her work. The actor further told the portal that he was given one scene and was called two days later as Mira Nair was coming to town then. He further told the portal that he was supposed to be in a second audition which Mira could then take to England for BBC and Lookout Point.

The two were the other producers of the series. Ishaan recalled and told the portal that after a week, he received an email about his selection. Reportedly, he shot for the mini-series between the schedules of Khaali Peeli. Khaali Peeli is an upcoming film with the actor where he will share the screen with Ananya Panday.

A Suitable Boy details

Mira Nair directorial, A Suitable Boy will soon premiere on Netflix. The television mini-series is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 book that goes by the same title. The drama series stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. Apart from these, Ram Kapoor, Mahira Kakkar, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, and Danesh Razvi will be seen in pivotal roles.

Upcoming movies of Ishaan

Ishaan Khatter will be seen in a romantic action film, Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is a remake of Telugu film Taxiwaala and stars Ananya Panday in the lead with Ishaan. Apart from this, Ishaan has also been roped in to feature in upcoming war flick Pippa. In Pippa, Ishaan will be portraying the character of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

