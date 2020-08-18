Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday Starrer 'Khaali Peeli' To Get OTT Release On ZEE5?

The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli are considering to take an OTT release. As per the latest buzz, due to the changing dynamics of Hindi cinema in the wake of the global pandemic, Khaali Peeli is likely to release on OTT platform ZEE5. A report, published by Bollywood Hungama, has stated that the talks were on with Netflix and ZEE5 as both the platforms showed keen interest in bagging the rights; however, Zee has added the film to their library.

Khaali Peeli to release on ZEE5

The report added that producer Ali Abbas Zafar and the studio partner, Zee Studios, were keen on holding back the film for a theatrical release. But, the current scenario on the ground with nepotism debate made them reconsider the decision. The report stated that the makers have finally decided for a direct digital release. The report also mentioned that though Khaali Peeli is a "big-screen film", no one knows how the audience will react in the post-COVID period.

Khaali Peeli release date

While elaborating that the makers received a good offer from ZEE5, the report added that it is more of an internal transfer. To conclude, the report spilled the beans around the post-production of the upcomer and said that the work on the final edit of the film is underway. On the other side, no official announcement confirming the news has been made yet.

Talking about the Khaali Peeli cast, along with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the upcomer will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal characters. Meanwhile, the film will also mark the Bollywood debut of South actor Kabir Duhan Singh. The Maqbool Khan directorial is said to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu film Taxiwaala.

Other Bollywood films that took OTT release

In the wake of the global pandemic, numerous Bollywood films took the direct digital release, including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor's second full-fledged film Gunjan Saxena was dropped on Netflix. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 is also gearing up to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 28 onwards.

