'Khaali Peeli' To 'Laxmmi Bomb', Films That Had To Make Changes After Audience’s Backlash

The Hindi film industry is known to churn out movies that cater to the varied tastes of the masses. Popular for its masala films and melodramatic songs, Bollywood is often associated with the identity of India. But this doesn't mean that the industry is without its own ups and downs. It has faced and keeps facing many criticisms for various reasons. Take a look at times when Hindi film producers had to make major changes after they faced the audience’s backlash:

Controversies in Bollywood

Ananya Panday's Beyonce Sharma Jaaegi

Back in September, a song called Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi premiered from the film Khaali Peeli. The song featured the lead actors of the film, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, dancing to the tune of the song. The song was heavily criticised by the audiences for being racist due to its lyrics. At one point in the song, the singer mentions that the global superstar Beyonce would get embarrassed if she saw fair-skinned Ananya dance. After the backlash, the producers changed the song's name to Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi. Many fans noted that the change was rather insignificant.

Padmaavat controversy

Back in 2017, Padmaavat faced a lot of controversies. The film, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was accused of showcasing misrepresented and distorted facts about Padmavati, a 13th century legendary Rajput queen. Shri Rajput Karni Sena and several Muslim leaders violently protested and asked for the film to be banned. Finally, on December 28, 2017, CBFC cleared the film for release and asked the original name 'Padmavati' to be changed to 'Padmaavat'.

Laxmmi Bomb title controversy

Recently, the upcoming Akshay Kumar horror-comedy film, Laxmmi Bomb landed itself in controversy due to its title. The Hindu Sainiks mentioned that the film's title seemed to mock the Hindu Goddess Laxmi. They further mentioned - 'The word bomb has been used to provoke the Hindu community.' Recently the title has been changed to Laxmii.

Murder controversy

Back in 2004, Murder, a film produced by Mukesh Bhatt, landed itself in a hot mess. The film was accused of showcasing many vulgar scenes and the general public seemed to be outraged by the scenes. In the end, many scenes were cut from the movie.

Hate Story controversy

Back in 2012, Hate Story also landed itself in a very similar controversy to the film Murder. The film was criticised for having many bold scenes and dialogues. Some audiences found that even the poster was very lewd. In the end, many cuts were made in the film and reportedly 50% of the love-making scenes were cut from the film.

