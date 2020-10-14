Bigg Boss Telugu Quiz: Guess The Contestants Based On Iconic Moments & Controversies

Megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna’s show Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its fourth installment. The grand premiere of the reality TV series aired on September 6, wherein Akkineni introduced the audience to all the new contestants. Here is a Bigg Boss Telugu quiz based on the contestants’ controversies and iconic moments.

Bigg Boss Telugu quiz

1. Which one of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestants was given the title of Miss Gujarat and also won the Mirchi Queen Bee beauty pageant?

Karate Kalyani

Amma Rajashekhar

Monal Gajjar

Noel Sean

2. Do you know Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 also welcomed a journalist in the house who is known to travel the dark corners of the country in search of news and issues?

Syed Sohel Ryan

Jordaar Sujatha

Devi Nagavalli

Noel Sean

3. Which Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant entered into the Limca Book of Records for performing harikatha continuously for 114 hours, 45 minutes and 55 seconds?

Karate Kalyani

Lasya Manjuthan

Jordaar Sujatha

Alekhya Harika

4. Which Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant is a Youtube sensation who used to roll cigarettes and work as a farmworker before she featured in a reality show?

Monal Gajjar

Milkuri Gangavva

Divi Vadthaya

Ariyana Glory

5. Which among these Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestants portrayed the main mead in the film Life is Beautiful?

Kumar Sai

Akhil Sarthak

Abhijeet

Mehboob Shaikh

6. Which Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant is known for creating the Konkani version of the song Despacito?

Noel Sean

Lasya Manjunath

Avinash

Amma Rajasekhar

7. Which Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant was in news for making controversial comments on immigrants from Islamic nations?

Ariyana Glory

Lasya Manjunath

Divi Vadthaya

Akhil Sarthak

Also Read| Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kumar Sai becomes a fan favourite as viewers like his calm demeanour

8. Which Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant is known for the movie Eureka?

Kumar Sai

Syed Sohel Ryan

Abhijeet

Devi Nagavalli

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' wild card entry Swathi Deekshith gets nominated for this week

9. Which Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant was arrested by Hyderabad Police after he was alleged for beating a gym trainer on a small argument?

Ariyana Glory

Jordaar Sujatha

Akhil Sarthak

Amma Rajasekhar

10. Which Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant made news after the movie Ee Rojullo?

Kumar Sai

Syed Sohel Ryan

Abhijeet

Devi Nagavalli

Also Read| Who is Swathi Deekshith From 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'? Check Details

Bigg Boss Telugu quiz -answers

Monal Gajjar

Devi Nagavalli

Karate Kalyani

Milkuri Gangavva

Abhijeet

Noel Sean

Lasya Manjunath

Syed Sohel Ryan

Amma Rajasekhar

Kumar Sai

Also Read| Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna makes a generous promise to self-evicted Gangavva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.