5 Times Hina Khan Gave It Back To Haters And Silenced Trolls With Panache

Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated TV actors. She has been seen in many famous TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and many more. She was also named as Indian television Industry's highest-paid actor in the years 2015 and 2016 by many media outlets. But Hina Khan isn't an actor unfamiliar with trolls and haters. The actor has had her fair share of instances with haters and has always handled herself with grace. So here's a look at times when the actor gave it back to haters and silenced trolls with panache.

Hina Khan's controversies

NRI Achievers Award

In 2018, Hina Khan attended the NRI Achievers Award in Dubai. She was seen wearing a white lace dress that had a fish cut bottom. While many fans thought the actor looked lovely, other fans wrote some very rude statements about the actor. One fan went so far as to mention that her dress looked like a broom. But instead of losing her cool, the actor answered that it wasn't the clothes that made a statement but the person wearing it. Take a look:

Clothes don’t make a style statement ur personality does.. otherwise all designers wud b wearing and walking the ramp in their own designs.. bye the way she’s the designer herself🤣 it’s her piece👍 designers WANT to source thr clothes to only a few actors😉 https://t.co/qSc6e4G4Bk — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) March 10, 2018

Shoes near Lord Ganesh

Hina Khan gives it BACK to the haters who trolled for wearing shoes in front of Ganesha Idol; WATCH pic.twitter.com/kgTXkaHOjl — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) August 13, 2018

A while back, Hina Khan was seen with Rocky Jaiswal posing in front of a Lord Ganesha statue. Many fans commented that it was very disrespectful of Hina and Rocky to do that. Hina Khan hit back at trolls by uploading a video on her social media showcasing that the Lord Ganesha statue was set at the hotel reception and thus she was seen sporting shoes in the picture. The video was captioned - 'Last Minute Goodbye, Now Burn'.

KRK Trolls Hina Khan

On February 3, Kamaal R Khan took a shot at Hina Khan for making her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with her movie Hacked. He wrote - “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only!' (sic). Instead of responding back with rude or hateful comments, Hina Khan mentioned that there was no need to put anyone down and that actors must instead help each other. Take a look:

#LetsLiftEachOther

Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Hina Khan at Cannes

In 2019, Hina Khan was invited to The Cannes Festival which is held in France. The actor wore a lovely grey gown and dazzled all her fans. But many trolls took this opportunity to criticise the actor and added that she didn't 'deserve' to be at the prestigious film festival. Hina Khan later admitted in an interview with The Indian Express that she was very hurt but she had worked hard to get to her position.

Ramadan

Happy first Sheri everyone.. Ramadan Mubarak🙏 Jumma Mubarak😊 pic.twitter.com/U602yFnOLo — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 18, 2018

In 2018, the actor took to Twitter to wish her fans 'Happy first Sheri everyone... Ramadan Mubarak. Jumma Mubarak'. But fans were fast to hit her back and mention that the actor was a bit late. She then mentioned that the festival fell at different times in different countries.

