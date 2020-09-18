Khaali Peeli Song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' Lyrics Tweaked Entirely Amid Ongoing Controversy

After receiving backlash from netizens on social media for its alleged 'racist' conotation, the lyrics of Khaali Peeli's much talked about song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi have been completely tweaked by the makers. The hook line of the dance number, 'Tujhe Dekhe Ke Goriya, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' has now been eliminated from the song entirely. Ever since its release, there have been several changes made in the song's lyrics.

'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' controversy takes yet another turn

Last week, the first-ever song from Ishaan Khatter and Annaya Panday's Khaali Peeli titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was dropped by the makers across social media platforms. However, the Vishal-Shekhar composition received massive criticism from the audience across the country for glorifying fair skin and comprising racist undertones. Netizens also weren't impressed by Ananya Panday's comparison to pop icon Beyonce in the song, which also paved way for a meme fest on social media.

Thus, after tweaking the spelling of 'Beyonce' to 'Beyonse' in the lyrics and title of the song, to completely eliminating the African-American songstress's name, the makers have made yet another major change in the song. This time around, Khaali Peeli's makers replaced the entire hook line of the peppy track from 'Tujhe Dekhe Ke Goriya, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' to 'Tera Dekh Ke Nakhra, Yeh Duniya Sharma Jaayegi'.

Watch the newly-released music video of 'Duniya Sharma Jaayegi' below:

For the unversed, popstar Beyonce has trademarked her name and due to potentially facing legal issues, the makers of the song had to initially eliminate the 'c' from Beyonce and replace it with 's'. Despite the tweak, netizens continued to slam the makers as the song received over one million dislikes on YouTube. Now, even after changing the entire hook line of the song, the proportion of the dislike count on the new music video is more than its like count.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Raj Shekhar and Kumaar while it's sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan. Meanwhile, the Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday starrer is slated to release of the OTT platform Zee5 on October 5, 2020. The romantic action is helmed by Maqbool Khan and features Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles.

