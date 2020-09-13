'Khaali Peeli's 'Beyonce' in song changed to 'Beyonse' amid flak for Ishaan-Ananya film

Star kids have been at the receiving end of flak amid the nepotism debate sparked in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After Sadak 2, it was Khaali Peeli and its stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who got heavily trolled as they released the poster and teaser. Even the first song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi received the same treatment and now the title has also been changed to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi.’

Tweak for Beyonce Sharma Jayegi song

There had been reports recently, that the makers were contemplating a change in the lyrics of the song, fearing legal issues. While that is yet to happen, the makers have changed the title of the song to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi. The change has been made in the song title, credits and thumbnail of the track on YouTube.

It was earlier reported that the makers had taken permission from international pop star Beyonce to use her name in the song. However, the makers seem to have played it safe with regard to legal issues because she has trademarked her name.

This is apart from the flak of being called out for being racist, with the use of the word ‘goriya’ (fair woman) in the same line as the title of the song, and that too when the anti-racism movement has been extremely strong with the Black Lives Matter movement globally. The song has already received 1 million dislikes, as compared to just 105K likes.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar & Raj Shekhar, music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and vocals by Nakash Aziz & Neeti Mohan.

Khaali Peeli

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli is the story of a cab driver, played by Ishaan and his passenger, played by Ananya, as they get stuck in chaos and crime. The comedy-thriller has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is produced by Sultan fame Ali Abbas Zafar. The film releases on ZeePlex on October 2.

