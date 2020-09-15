Apple IPhone 12 Event Countdown: What Is The Apple Event About?

The Apple Event countdown has begun and fans are keenly waiting for some of the major announcements from the organisation. While many fans are quite up to date about all the information related to the American company, the Time Flies Event will take you on a tour to the promising gadgets which will shape the development of further innovations in the future. This is the reason why many Apple lovers are trying to find out when is the event and what is the Apple Event about. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Apple Event Time Flies 2020

Apple revealed this news quite recently on its official Twitter account asking all its followers, fans and users to join the online event live. As per several leaks and predictions, many tech enthusiasts and Apple lovers expect the organisation to unveil its latest hardware and software products. The Time Flies Apple Event is going to be a big day because many gadgets are scheduled to be launched in it.

Apple Event countdown

The Time Flies Apple Event is going to begin today i.e. September 15, 2020. Apple has asked all its fans to bombard the online event at exactly 10 AM PDT i.e. 10:30 PM IST or 6 PM BST. If you are waiting to witness the products' launch, the American company is going to go live on its official website, Apple.com.

What is the Apple event about?

The Apple Event will be about many things, however, majorly it will be presenting fans with first-hand information about its latest upcoming launches. As per several leaks and predictions, Apple is going to announce two Apple watches (or at least one), four iPhone models, a new iPad Air headphones, and a new HomePod. Apart from this, the tech giant might also reveal its first launch, the first in-house designed CPU for Mac with Apple Silicon this year. We also expect that the American company might also present its fans with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14.

However, we are expecting that iPhone 12 announcements may not happen today as the Apple CFO mentioned during an earnings call that iPhone 12 might be launched after "a few weeks" than usual. Nevertheless, knowing this factor, we expect that the Apple iPhone 12 may hit the market anytime by the end of October 2020.

