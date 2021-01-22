Siddharth Chandekar Shares Glimpses Of Haldi Ceremony With Wife-to-be Mitali Mayekar

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar are all set to ring the wedding bells. On Jan 21, the couple rang in their Haldi ceremony, as part of the marriage rituals. Giving glimpses of the same, Siddharth Chandekar took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of their pictures from the function. Sharing Haldi ceremony pics on social media, the actor wrote, "à¤…à¤°à¤‚ à¤¹à¤²à¤¦ à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¤²à¥€" (Haldi ceremony started) as part of his caption. Take a look at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Haldi pics.

Siddharth & Mitali's Haldi ceremony

In this Instagram post, Siddharth Chandekar is spotted in a candid shot staring lovingly at Mitali Mayekar. The latter, on the other hand, looks adorable as she gets Haldi applied to her face. Both Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar look stunning in their Haldi ceremony outfits. Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Cant think of a better view".

Also Read | Mitali Mayekar's Wedding: A Peek Into Her Kelvan Ceremony With Siddharth And Family

The above Instagram post is of Siddharth and Mitali's picture before their Haldi ceremony. Here, the couple stunned in matching yellow outfits for the event. While Mitali Mayekar wore an ethnic yellow dress, on the other hand, Siddharth sported a yellow kurta and white pyjama. In this picture, you also spot the couple's dog. As seen in the caption, Siddharth Chandekar wrote, "Yellow Family".

Also Read | Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab join hands for Yasser Desai's heartbreaking song 'Tanha Hoon'

Here, Siddharth Chandekar is spotted kissing Mithali Mayekar on her cheeks. The love birds were seen dipped in Haldi. Mitali Mayekar showcased her million-dollar smile when beau Siddharth kissed her. The actor captioned the picture saying, "à¤…à¤°à¤‚ à¤¹à¤²à¤¦ à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¤²à¥€" (Haldi ceremony started).

Also Read | Naga Shaurya announces his next 'Police Vari Hecharika' with title logo; See tweet

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar were quick to share their responses on Instagram. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations guys. Stay blessed", while another commented, "lovely couple". Celebs like Addinath Kothare, Rutuja Bagwe, Sukhada Khandkekar, Shreyansh Jadhav and many others commented on the couple's photos. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Siddharth Chandekar's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Milind Soman's Throwback Thursday pic has him shirtless in Iceland, actor says 'exotic'

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's wedding will reportedly take place in Pune, Maharashtra. The couple's Haldi ceremony photoshoot was done by Gaatha, a wedding photography company by Gaurav Hingne & Priyanshu Bhargava. The couple was styled by Shivani Patil.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.