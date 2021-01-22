Aamir Ali And Hiba Nawab Join Hands For Yasser Desai's Heartbreaking Song 'Tanha Hoon'

Television celebrities, Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab recently collaborated for a new heart-wrenching track, Tanha Hoon. The song is crooned by Bollywood's popular singer, Yasser Desai. The romantic song premiered on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on January 21. Tanha Hoon song premises around a love story, beautifully complimenting the lyrics of the song. Read ahead for more details.

Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab join hands for 'Tanha Hoon'

The four-minute music video begins with Aamir Ali sipping beer with Hiba Nawab's finance. Unaware of the latter's wedding, Aamir agrees with her finance to walk her down the aisle. As the video progresses, Aamir Ali recalls his nostalgic and romantic moments with Hiba. Towards the end, Ali walks Nawab down the aisle and sits alone heartbroken on the beach. Take a look at Tanha Hoon song's music video below.

While the heartbreaking song, Tanha Hoon is sung by Yasser Desai, Pankaj Dixit has penned the soulful lyrics. The song is composed by Anmol Daniel. Yasser Desai is best known for crooning several Bollywood hit tracks like Makhna from Drive, Jogi and Pallo Latke from Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, Tenu Na Bol Pawaan Main from Behen Hogi Teri and many others.

Yasser Desai, who is known for churning out several hit romantic tracks feels that Tanha Hoon is one of his best songs. Talking about the same, the artist said, "This track is really close to my heart and it's special in many ways". He further added, "The soul of the track is really beautiful".

Talking about Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab, Yaseer shared, "Both Aamir and Hiba have done complete justice to the video which has only elevated the song further". Desai also added, "Anmol’s lyrics too are soothing to the ears and I hope people enjoy the track".

Tanha Hoon's music video is helmed by Ritika Bajaj. It is produced by E Positive Entertainment Production. The song is described as "We sometimes think we want to disappear, but all we really want is to be found. Presenting 'Tanha Hoon', a melodious song about solitude and lost love by Yasser Desai featuring a fresh pair of Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab in a love story that’s both heartbreaking and unforgettable", on YouTube.

With inputs from PR

