Hina Khan Grooves On 'Duji Vaar Pyaar' Song; Calls It 'beautiful' And 'soulfully Penned'

Hina Khan recently shared a new Reel video on Instagram. On Jan 19, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a dance video of her, wherein the actor grooved on Duji Vaar Pyaar song. Sharing the video on social media, Hina Khan praised the makers of this song in her caption and called it a "beautiful song". Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post.

Hina Khan grooves on 'Duji Vaar Pyaar'

In the above Instagram post, Hina Khan stunned in an ethnic look. She wore a blue Indo-western top ensemble. The actor accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery. In this video, Hina Khan entertained her fans with adorable and on-point expressions. Duji Vaar Pyaar song is sung by Sunanda Sharma.

As seen in the caption, the actor called the singer 'talented'. Hina Khan also mentioned the lyricists behind the romantic song and said that it's "soulfully penned". She further added, "And shot by an amazingly talented director @arvindrkhaira #FeelItReelIt".

Fans call her 'pataaka'

Fans and followers of Hina Khan were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Celebs also commented on the actor's Reel video. Actor Ridhima Pandit called Hina, "beaut". Some fans' comments included compliments like, "beautiful", "gorgeous", khoobsurat", "cuteness overloaded" and many others. Hina Khan's videos gained more than 200k views. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Hina Khan's Instagram comment section

Hina Khan recently clocked 12 years in the acting industry. Celebrating the huge milestone, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an IGTV video that gave a glimpse of her journey so far. She also penned a lengthy note about her 12-year long journey.

The 8-minute long video showcases Hina Khan's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, her debut show, her highlights from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and similar instances. Sharing the video on social media, Hina Khan wrote, "The completion of 12 years into this journey is not just a celebration of all the projects I managed to do or the achievements that became iconic landmarks". Check out Hina Khan's videos.

