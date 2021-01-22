Naga Shaurya Announces His Next 'Police Vari Hecharika' With Title Logo; See Tweet

Actor Naga Shaurya gave his fans a surprise on his 32nd birthday. He gave a sneak peek into his next film. On Jan 21, the south superstar took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of his upcoming film, Police Vari Hecharika. Making the exciting announcement on social media, Naga Shaurya tweeted, "Get ready for an amazing experience". Take a look at Naga Shaurya's Twitter announcement.

Naga Shaurya to star in 'Police Vari Hecharika'

In the above Twitter post, the actor shared the title poster of his upcoming film, Police Vari Hecharika. The poster shows the film's title on a police batch. It says "Naga Shaurya in పోలీసు వరి హేచారికా" (Police Vari Hecharika). Towards the below right corner, the poster reads as "Action begins soon".

Sharing the title poster of Police Vari Hecharika on social media, Naga Shaurya tweeted, "A new story begins!". He further added, "Here comes the title logo of #PoliceVariHecharika. Get ready for an amazing experience". The south superstar also mentioned the film's director, K P Rajendra and producers Mahesh S Koneru and East Coast Production in his post.

According to reports by Filmi Beat, Naga's next, Police Vari Hecharika is an upcoming romantic action thriller. Helmed by K P Rajendra, the film stars Naga Shaurya in the lead role. Bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions banner, the film is slated to release by July 2021. However, no information about the other cast has been revealed.

Naga Shaurya's movies

On the work front, Naga Shaurya has several films lined up for his next. Apart from Police Vari Hecharika, the actor will also be spotted in upcoming Telugu films, Varudu Kaavalenu and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai. Naga Shaurya also boats the cast ensemble of India's first film on archery, Lakshya. Helmed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the movie has Naga Shourya and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles. The film is produced by Narang Das K Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan and Sharrath Marar.

