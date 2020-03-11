'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karan Patel Recreates A Moment From 'Mohabbatein'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has managed to become one of the most viewed reality television show on Indian television. The show has come up with several tropes and stunts to keep the fans engaged. Read on to know more about the latest promo of the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 episode that features Karan Patel mimicking Raj Aryan Malhotra from Mohabbatien:

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Calls Haarsh Limbachiyaa Her 'brother'; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karan Patel mimics Raj Malhotra from Mohabbatien

On March 11, 2020, the official social media handle of Colors TV posted a Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 episode promo. In the video, Karan Patel, who is widely known for his character of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, can be seen recreating an iconic moment from the 2000 musical drama flick Mohabbatien. But it comes with a twist, as in the video Patel is talking about another contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Tejasswi Prakash.

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Lashes Out At Tejasswi Prakash Over Rude Comments

In the video, Patel describes Prakash in a poetic way saying that she shivered as she did all her stunts. She wanted to ask something, but maybe she was scared of Rohit Sir. Whenever she would meet Patel she would ask, “agla stunt kya hoga!?” Here is the promo video posted by Colors TV.

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Shivin Narang Hospitalised After A Stunt; Read Details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has stepped up its game and this season has some stunts that are really threatening. Recently, on the show, the contestants were given a task after which one of the contestants had to be hospitalised. It was a stunt that involved tear-gas, and Shivin Narang, after the stunt, had to be rushed to a hospital. The stunt was performed by five contestants, and Adaa Khan went on to be the winner of this task.

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Faces The Wrath Of Hot Wax On Her Body

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.