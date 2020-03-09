Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Calls Haarsh Limbachiyaa Her 'brother'; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi is among the popular reality and stunt television show in India. The 10th season of the show is airing on Colors TV. Rohit Shetty is the host of the season. As per reports Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the contestants from the previous season, have been roped in to be a part of the show to lighten up the mood. Read to know all about the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karishma Tanna calls Haarsh Limbachiyaa her brother

In a promo uploaded by the makers, Karishma Tanna is seen hugging Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti Singh makes a funny comment on it and then picks up Karishma, who clarifies that Haarsh is her brother and she was just joking. Karishma Tanna, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh and Rohit Shetty are seen in a fun task.

Rohit Shetty then informs that the boys will perform the elimination stunt today. Karan Patel, who is said to be among the strongest contestants in the show, is seen performing the stunt. He is locked inside a cage that is filling with ice and is above the water. Karan is seen falling in the water as the clip ends.

Bhai ho toh @writerharsh jaisa. 😍

Tune in before you miss out on today’s elimination stunt of #KKK10, only on #Colors.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/gURcVDhRRT — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 8, 2020

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has generated a good buzz among the viewers. Rohit Shetty’s presence with other big names is said to grab the audience's attention in this stunt driven show. According to reports, season 10 was ranked in the second position in the most popular shows in the country in its first week. Haarsh and Bharti’s special appearance also gathered attention. Balraj Syal recently got eliminated from the show.

Aaj ke khatron ki hoyegi kadak start in @bharti_lalli's andaaz. 😍

Tune in tonight at 9 PM, only on #Colors.#KKK10

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/WONu7YvEPQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 8, 2020

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 current contestants

Adaa Khan

Amruta Khanvilkar

Dharmesh Yelande

Karan Patel

Karishma Tanna

RJ Malishka

Shivin Narang

Tejasswi Prakash

