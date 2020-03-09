'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Shivin Narang Hospitalised After A Stunt; Read Details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is making a bang on the Indian television and is one of the highest viewed reality show. On the latest episode of the show, one of the contestants had to rush to the hospital after a stunt. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Shivin Narang lands up in hospital after a stunt on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'

Shivin Narang ended up in the hospital after performing a stunt that involved tear gas. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty announced that the selected five contestants, which included Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Sir, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, and Balraj Syal, will have to do a tear gas stunt. The rules were that the contestants had to stay in a room full of tear gas, and were not supposed to cover their mouth or eyes.

The 5 contestants were then locked in a bunker and were ready for the task which had no time limit. Syal was not ready to perform the task but after getting motivated by Shetty, he entered the room. However, Syal was the first one to leave the tear-gas filled room, followed by Karan Patel, as they could not bear the tear gas.

Dharmesh Sir, Shivin Narang, and Adaa Khan gave their best and stayed in the room, but Dharmesh Sir started getting overwhelmed by the tear gas and could not stand it. He came out next, leaving Khan and Narang inside. Both of them struggled with the tear gar and tried to cover their mouth and eyes, which lead to them getting a warning by Rohit Shetty.

Narang was then disqualified as he could not resist covering his mouth, which made him furious. He even refused to have the milk that was kept for the contestants. Adaa Khan then became the undisputed champion as she stayed in the room for the longest time.

During the elimination round, it was revealed by the host Rohit Shetty that Narang had to be taken to the hospital due to the tear gas. Instead, Malishka was seen taking Narang's place in the elimination round.

