Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Shivin Narang Reveals Why He Turned Down The Show Earlier

The much-awaited television show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is around the corner and the audience and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars performing a series of death-defying stunts. Ever since the makers gave an insight into the show this year, the audience has been containing their excitement.

The contestant list for this season includes some popular faces of TV-like Karan Patel, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna, among others. But one name that has caught the attention is Beyhadh 2's lead actor Shivin Narang. Recently, Shivin Narang revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi was offered him a lot of time, and he also explained the reason for rejecting the offer earlier.

This is why Shivin turned down Khatron Ke Khiladi earlier

Interestingly, during the launch of his on-going show, Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss 13 but due to Beyhadh he refused to be a part of it. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Shivin Narang opened up about accepting Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 offer. The report quotes Shivin Narang saying that he never thought he could be a part of a show like this (Khatron Ke Khiladi 10).

Giving a brief about the same, Shivin Narang added that there were a lot of times when the makers called him up for the show, but he said no every time. According to the report, Shivin Narang thought that it was his fears that he never wanted to face but this time, he decided to give it a try. The Beyhadh 2 lead actor further added that his friends and family also asked him to not sign the offer.

Later, he also talked about the show. Talking about the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty, Shivin said that Rohit is a wonderful person and the best host the show can have. He also added that the way Rohit Shetty motivated the contestants during the stunts made them feel like a family. For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will go on air from February 22, 2020, on Colors TV. The show will be telecast on weekends at 9 PM.

