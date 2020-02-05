Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Actor Karan Patel Spotted Struggling With Rats, Watch Promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back with its tenth season. Every year, many popular celebrities are part of the show and compete for the final title. The contestants have to battle and win deadly tasks to survive in the game and to entertain their fans as well. The contestants have to face their worst fears and perform a series of dangerous stunts. Just like all its previous seasons, this season of the stunt-based reality show will also be hosted by the popular filmmaker, Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel struggles with rats in the latest promo

Shetty is all set to turn professor in the 'Darr Ki University' for this season. The makers recently dropped a promo introducing all the contestants of the show. They also dropped another interesting promo featuring actor Karan Patel. In the video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is seen locked up and struggling with some deadly rats. Just then Rohit Shetty comes in welcoming the contestants on the show and says that the tasks won't be easy for the contestants this time.

The show was extensively shot in exotic locations across Bulgaria last year. Many celebrities shared a lot of pictures and videos on their social media handles. Along with Karan Patel, the list will be joined by Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Baljit Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, and Rani Chatterjee. Choreographer Punit J. Pathak won the winner's trophy in the last season.

